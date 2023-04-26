Matthew Tkachuk will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins play in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Fancy a wager on Tkachuk in the Panthers-Bruins game? Use our stats and information below.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Tkachuk has a plus-minus of +29, while averaging 20:26 on the ice per game.

In 33 of 79 games this year, Tkachuk has scored a goal, with seven of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 59 of 79 games this season, Tkachuk has registered a point, and 36 of those games included multiple points.

Tkachuk has an assist in 47 of 79 games this season, with multiple assists on 19 occasions.

The implied probability that Tkachuk goes over his points prop total is 35.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.4% of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have allowed 174 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's +127 goal differential leads in the league.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 79 Games 10 109 Points 13 40 Goals 4 69 Assists 9

