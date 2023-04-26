Max Strus could make a big impact for the Miami Heat at 9:30 PM on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 119-114 win against the Bucks, Strus had .

In this article we will dive into Strus' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.5 7.6 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 2.2 Assists -- 2.1 1.4 PRA -- 16.8 11.2 PR -- 14.7 9.8 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Max Strus' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Max Strus Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 11.3% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 20.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Bucks allow 113.3 points per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.

The Bucks give up 44.2 rebounds per game, ranking 20th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are fifth in the league, allowing 23.9 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks are ranked 11th in the NBA, giving up 12.1 makes per game.

Max Strus vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 4/22/2023 23 12 0 0 2 0 1 4/19/2023 31 4 5 1 1 0 2 4/16/2023 38 8 5 2 2 0 0 2/24/2023 27 5 4 4 1 1 0 2/4/2023 24 11 2 1 1 0 0 1/14/2023 42 10 7 4 2 0 0 1/12/2023 41 12 10 4 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Strus or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.