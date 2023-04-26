The Boston Bruins are on their home ice at TD Garden Wednesday to play the Florida Panthers for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins are ahead in the series 3-1.

You can see the Bruins try to beat the Panthers on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Panthers vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/23/2023 Panthers Bruins 6-2 BOS 4/21/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-2 BOS 4/19/2023 Bruins Panthers 6-3 FLA 4/17/2023 Bruins Panthers 3-1 BOS 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers give up 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers are sixth in the NHL in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Panthers have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in league action, allowing 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Bruins have secured 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.

Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players