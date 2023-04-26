Panthers vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Wednesday's playoff slate includes the Boston Bruins hosting the Florida Panthers for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins are up 3-1. Oddsmakers list the Panthers as underdogs in this decisive matchup, listing them +205 odds on the moneyline against the Bruins (-245).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-245)
|Panthers (+205)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been an underdog in 20 games this season, and won eight (40.0%).
- Florida has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +205.
- The moneyline in this contest implies a 32.8% chance of victory for the Panthers.
Panthers vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|301 (2nd)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|174 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|62 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Panthers with DraftKings.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers and their opponents hit the total on just one occasion over Florida's past 10 contests.
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4 goals.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the league.
- The Panthers' 272 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.