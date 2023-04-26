Wednesday's playoff slate includes the Boston Bruins hosting the Florida Panthers for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins are up 3-1. Oddsmakers list the Panthers as underdogs in this decisive matchup, listing them +205 odds on the moneyline against the Bruins (-245).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-245) Panthers (+205) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been an underdog in 20 games this season, and won eight (40.0%).

Florida has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +205.

The moneyline in this contest implies a 32.8% chance of victory for the Panthers.

Panthers vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 288 (6th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Panthers with DraftKings.

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers and their opponents hit the total on just one occasion over Florida's past 10 contests.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4 goals.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the league.

The Panthers' 272 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.