Player props are listed for David Pastrnak and Matthew Tkachuk, among others, when the Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Tkachuk is an offensive leader for Florida with 109 points (1.4 per game), with 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games (playing 20:26 per game).

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Apr. 23 1 1 2 6 vs. Bruins Apr. 21 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Apr. 19 0 2 2 2 at Bruins Apr. 17 1 0 1 3 vs. Hurricanes Apr. 13 0 1 1 3

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is a top offensive contributor for Florida with 78 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 55 assists in 68 games.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Apr. 23 0 0 0 7 vs. Bruins Apr. 21 0 1 1 3 at Bruins Apr. 19 0 1 1 1 at Bruins Apr. 17 0 0 0 0 vs. Hurricanes Apr. 13 1 0 1 5

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -238)

Carter Verhaeghe is a key contributor on offense for Florida with 42 goals and 31 assists.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Apr. 23 0 1 1 2 vs. Bruins Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 at Bruins Apr. 19 1 0 1 2 at Bruins Apr. 17 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes Apr. 13 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

Pastrnak is Boston's top contributor with 112 points. He has 61 goals and 51 assists this season.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Apr. 23 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Apr. 21 1 0 1 7 vs. Panthers Apr. 19 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Apr. 17 1 0 1 2 at Canadiens Apr. 13 1 1 2 3

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)

Brad Marchand has 67 points (0.9 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 46 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Apr. 23 1 0 1 3 at Panthers Apr. 21 0 1 1 4 vs. Panthers Apr. 19 1 0 1 4 vs. Panthers Apr. 17 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Apr. 13 0 1 1 3

