Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers are playing the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Bennett available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Sam Bennett vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +235)

Bennett Season Stats Insights

In 63 games this season, Bennett has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 17:24 on the ice per game.

In Bennett's 63 games played this season he's scored in 16 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 28 of 63 games this season, Bennett has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Bennett has an assist in 17 of 63 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Bennett has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.9%.

Bennett Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have allowed 174 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+127) ranks first in the league.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 63 Games 10 40 Points 6 16 Goals 4 24 Assists 2

