Sam Reinhart Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Bruins - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Sam Reinhart will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins play in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Reinhart? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Sam Reinhart vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Reinhart Season Stats Insights
- Reinhart has averaged 19:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -11).
- In 28 of 82 games this year, Reinhart has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- In 47 of 82 games this season, Reinhart has registered a point, and 19 of those games included multiple points.
- Reinhart has an assist in 31 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.
- Reinhart's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.4% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.
Reinhart Stats vs. the Bruins
- On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up 174 total goals (2.1 per game).
- The team's goal differential (+127) ranks first in the league.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|82
|Games
|11
|67
|Points
|10
|31
|Goals
|5
|36
|Assists
|5
