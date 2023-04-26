Sam Reinhart will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins play in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Reinhart? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Sam Reinhart vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart has averaged 19:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -11).

In 28 of 82 games this year, Reinhart has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 47 of 82 games this season, Reinhart has registered a point, and 19 of those games included multiple points.

Reinhart has an assist in 31 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Reinhart's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up 174 total goals (2.1 per game).

The team's goal differential (+127) ranks first in the league.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 82 Games 11 67 Points 10 31 Goals 5 36 Assists 5

