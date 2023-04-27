Thursday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (17-8) and Miami Marlins (12-13) squaring off at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:20 PM ET on April 27.

The Braves will give the nod to Kyle Wright (0-1) against the Marlins and Braxton Garrett (1-0).

Marlins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Marlins vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Marlins' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (40%) in those games.

This season, Miami has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (80 total, 3.2 per game).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Marlins Schedule