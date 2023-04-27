Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Miami Marlins and starter Braxton Garrett on Thursday at 12:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Braves have been listed as -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Marlins (+155). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Braves Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Time: 12:20 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Braves -190 +155 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

  • In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 1-4.
  • In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Marlins and their foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Marlins' past 10 contests.
    • The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Miami's past four contests has been 8, a span in which the Marlins and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

  • The Marlins have come away with six wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Miami has entered four games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 10 of its 24 games with a total this season.
  • The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
7-6 5-7 4-8 8-5 9-11 3-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.