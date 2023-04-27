Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Miami Marlins and starter Braxton Garrett on Thursday at 12:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Braves have been listed as -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Marlins (+155). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Marlins vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -190 +155 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 1-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Marlins and their foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Marlins' past 10 contests. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Miami's past four contests has been 8, a span in which the Marlins and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have come away with six wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has entered four games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 10 of its 24 games with a total this season.

The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-6 5-7 4-8 8-5 9-11 3-2

