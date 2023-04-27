Marlins vs. Braves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Miami Marlins and starter Braxton Garrett on Thursday at 12:20 PM ET at Truist Park.
The Braves have been listed as -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Marlins (+155). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.
Marlins vs. Braves Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 12:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-190
|+155
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 1-4.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Marlins and their foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Marlins' past 10 contests. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Miami's past four contests has been 8, a span in which the Marlins and their opponents have hit the over each time.
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have come away with six wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Miami has entered four games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 10 of its 24 games with a total this season.
- The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-6
|5-7
|4-8
|8-5
|9-11
|3-2
