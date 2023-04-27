Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Thursday at Truist Park against Braxton Garrett, who is starting for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is set for 12:20 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 26 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Miami ranks 18th in the majors with a .385 team slugging percentage.

The Marlins' .241 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Miami has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 80 (3.2 per game).

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Marlins rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Miami strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Miami has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.312 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will send Garrett (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

Garrett has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Away Braxton Garrett Zach Plesac 4/23/2023 Guardians L 7-4 Away Jesús Luzardo Logan Allen 4/24/2023 Braves L 11-0 Away Edward Cabrera Spencer Strider 4/25/2023 Braves L 7-4 Away Bryan Hoeing Charlie Morton 4/26/2023 Braves L 6-4 Away Sandy Alcantara Bryce Elder 4/27/2023 Braves - Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Wright 4/28/2023 Cubs - Home Jesús Luzardo Marcus Stroman 4/29/2023 Cubs - Home Edward Cabrera Caleb Kilian 4/30/2023 Cubs - Home Bryan Hoeing Justin Steele 5/2/2023 Braves - Home Sandy Alcantara Kyle Wright 5/3/2023 Braves - Home Braxton Garrett Max Fried

