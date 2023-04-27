On Thursday, April 27 at 12:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (17-8) host the Miami Marlins (12-13) at Truist Park. Kyle Wright will get the call for the Braves, while Braxton Garrett will take the mound for the Marlins.

The favored Braves have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +155. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Marlins vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Wright - ATL (0-1, 5.93 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (1-0, 2.84 ERA)

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 15, or 68.2%, of the 22 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have won all seven games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Marlins have been victorious in six, or 40%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 24th 4th

