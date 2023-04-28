Aaron Ekblad and the Florida Panthers meet the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at BB&T Center, on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Ekblad intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

In 71 games this season, Ekblad has averaged 23:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -14.

Ekblad has scored a goal in a game 12 times this year over 71 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Ekblad has a point in 28 of 71 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Ekblad has an assist in 19 of 71 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Ekblad hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 32.8% chance of Ekblad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 174 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+127) ranks first in the league.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 71 Games 11 38 Points 7 14 Goals 1 24 Assists 6

