Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, April 28, 2023. Fancy a bet on Barkov in the Panthers-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -233)

0.5 points (Over odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -135)

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 68 games this season, Barkov has a plus-minus of +11, while averaging 21:13 on the ice per game.

Barkov has a goal in 19 games this season out of 68 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 50 of 68 games this season, Barkov has registered a point, and 22 of those games included multiple points.

In 41 of 68 games this year, Barkov has registered an assist, and in 16 of those matches recorded two or more.

Barkov's implied probability to go over his point total is 70% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barkov has an implied probability of 57.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barkov Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 174 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +127.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 68 Games 12 78 Points 11 23 Goals 3 55 Assists 8

