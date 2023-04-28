Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Phillies on April 28, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Kyle Tucker and others when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has collected 26 hits with three doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .302/.421/.512 on the season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Apr. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 24
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Apr. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 22 hits with four doubles, three home runs, 19 walks and 12 RBI.
- He has a .229/.362/.365 slash line so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rays
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|at Braves
|Apr. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Apr. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Aaron Nola Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Nola Stats
- The Phillies' Aaron Nola (1-2) will make his sixth start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 29-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 70th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 59th, and 7 K/9 ranks 67th.
Nola Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 21
|7.0
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|at Reds
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|5
|3
|2
|4
|3
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 11
|5.2
|9
|4
|4
|6
|0
|at Yankees
|Apr. 5
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|5
|1
|at Rangers
|Mar. 30
|3.2
|4
|5
|5
|4
|2
Brandon Marsh Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Marsh Stats
- Brandon Marsh has put up 26 hits with six doubles, four triples, four home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .338/.420/.675 so far this year.
Marsh Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 23
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 22
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
