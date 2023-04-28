Brandon Montour and the Florida Panthers face the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at BB&T Center, on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Montour's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Brandon Montour vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Montour Season Stats Insights

Montour's plus-minus this season, in 24:07 per game on the ice, is +9.

Montour has netted a goal in a game 17 times this season in 80 games played, including multiple goals once.

Montour has a point in 53 of 80 games this year, with multiple points in 17 of them.

Montour has an assist in 43 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists 12 times.

The implied probability that Montour hits the over on his points prop total is 59.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Montour has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Montour Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the league by allowing 174 total goals (2.1 per game).

The team's goal differential (+127) ranks first in the league.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 80 Games 12 73 Points 7 16 Goals 3 57 Assists 4

