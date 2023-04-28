Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 28 features the Boston Bruins visiting the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Bruins are up 3-2 in the series. Bookmakers favor the Bruins in this decisive matchup, with -180 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+155).

Here is our pick for who will claim the win in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.

Panthers vs. Bruins Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-180)

Bruins (-180) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-0.7)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 7-8-15 record in overtime games this season and a 42-32-8 overall record.

Florida has earned 33 points (13-5-7) in its 25 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In nine games this season when the Panthers ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-7-1).

Florida has five points (2-14-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Panthers have scored three or more goals in 60 games, earning 88 points from those contests.

Florida has scored a single power-play goal in 35 games this season and has registered 44 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 28-24-3 (59 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 29 games, going 15-11-3 to register 33 points.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 9th 33 Shots 36.9 1st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 12th 22.2% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 1st 87.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

