Bryan De La Cruz -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on April 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after a five-strikeout showing in his last game against the Braves.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .277 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.

In 56.5% of his games this season (13 of 23), De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (26.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (21.7%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings