Bryan De La Cruz -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on April 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after a five-strikeout showing in his last game against the Braves.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz is hitting .277 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • In 56.5% of his games this season (13 of 23), De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (26.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season (21.7%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this year (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).
  • The Cubs surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
  • Stroman (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.17 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 16th in WHIP (1.000), and 31st in K/9 (9.3).
