Carter Verhaeghe will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins meet on Friday at BB&T Center in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Verhaeghe's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 17:30 on the ice per game.

In Verhaeghe's 81 games played this season he's scored in 31 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Verhaeghe has a point in 50 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in 22 of them.

Verhaeghe has an assist in 30 of 81 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Verhaeghe goes over his points prop total is 57.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 174 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the least in the league.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +127.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 81 Games 12 73 Points 8 42 Goals 2 31 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.