Eetu Luostarinen and the Florida Panthers face the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at BB&T Center, on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Luostarinen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Eetu Luostarinen vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Luostarinen Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Luostarinen has averaged 15:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +18.

Luostarinen has a goal in 18 of 82 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 40 of 82 games this season, Luostarinen has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Luostarinen has had an assist in a game 25 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Luostarinen's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Luostarinen has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Luostarinen Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 174 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's +127 goal differential leads in the league.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 82 Games 12 43 Points 5 17 Goals 2 26 Assists 3

