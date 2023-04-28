Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Garrett Cooper -- with an on-base percentage of .209 in his past 10 games, 106 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on April 28 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Braves.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while batting .279.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 111th and he is 80th in slugging.
- Cooper has had a hit in 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%), including multiple hits five times (22.7%).
- Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (13.6%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.4% of his games this year, Cooper has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In four of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
- Stroman (2-2 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 31-year-old's 2.17 ERA ranks 11th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
