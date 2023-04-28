Garrett Cooper -- with an on-base percentage of .209 in his past 10 games, 106 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on April 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Braves.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while batting .279.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 111th and he is 80th in slugging.
  • Cooper has had a hit in 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%), including multiple hits five times (22.7%).
  • Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (13.6%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 36.4% of his games this year, Cooper has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In four of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
  • Stroman (2-2 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 31-year-old's 2.17 ERA ranks 11th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.