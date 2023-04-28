Garrett Cooper -- with an on-base percentage of .209 in his past 10 games, 106 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on April 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Braves.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while batting .279.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 111th and he is 80th in slugging.

Cooper has had a hit in 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%), including multiple hits five times (22.7%).

Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (13.6%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.4% of his games this year, Cooper has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In four of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings