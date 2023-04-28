Gustav Forsling and the Florida Panthers are facing the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Forsling in the Panthers-Bruins game? Use our stats and information below.

Gustav Forsling vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Forsling Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Forsling has averaged 23:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +18.

Forsling has scored a goal in 13 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 37 of 82 games this year, Forsling has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Forsling has an assist in 26 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Forsling's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 32.8% chance of Forsling having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Forsling Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 174 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +127 goal differential leads in the league.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 82 Games 12 41 Points 9 13 Goals 3 28 Assists 6

