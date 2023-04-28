The Miami Marlins and Jacob Stallings, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings has three doubles and four walks while batting .122.

Stallings has gotten a hit in five of 13 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this year.

Stallings has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

