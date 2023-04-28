Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jacob Stallings, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has three doubles and four walks while batting .122.
- Stallings has gotten a hit in five of 13 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this year.
- Stallings has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.35).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
- The Cubs are sending Stroman (2-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 16th in WHIP (1.000), and 31st in K/9 (9.3).
