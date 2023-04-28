The Miami Marlins and Jacob Stallings, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings has three doubles and four walks while batting .122.
  • Stallings has gotten a hit in five of 13 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this year.
  • Stallings has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.35).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
  • The Cubs are sending Stroman (2-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 16th in WHIP (1.000), and 31st in K/9 (9.3).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.