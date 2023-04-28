Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Friday, Jazz Chisholm (.225 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, two walks and seven RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is hitting .221 with a double, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- In 68.0% of his 25 games this season, Chisholm has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.0%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Chisholm has driven in a run in nine games this year (36.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (36.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.35).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 16th in WHIP (1.000), and 31st in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.