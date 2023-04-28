On Friday, Jazz Chisholm (.225 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, two walks and seven RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .221 with a double, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

In 68.0% of his 25 games this season, Chisholm has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.0%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).

Chisholm has driven in a run in nine games this year (36.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (36.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings