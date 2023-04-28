The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura and his .323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Braves.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is hitting .203 with two doubles and three walks.
  • Segura has gotten a hit in 11 of 23 games this season (47.8%), with more than one hit on five occasions (21.7%).
  • In 23 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Segura has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 23 games so far this season.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 12
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Cubs' 3.35 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Stroman (2-2 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 16th in WHIP (1.000), and 31st in K/9 (9.3).
