The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura and his .323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Braves.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .203 with two doubles and three walks.

Segura has gotten a hit in 11 of 23 games this season (47.8%), with more than one hit on five occasions (21.7%).

In 23 games played this season, he has not homered.

Segura has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in seven of 23 games so far this season.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings