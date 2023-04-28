Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura and his .323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Braves.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .203 with two doubles and three walks.
- Segura has gotten a hit in 11 of 23 games this season (47.8%), with more than one hit on five occasions (21.7%).
- In 23 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Segura has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in seven of 23 games so far this season.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.35 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Stroman (2-2 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 16th in WHIP (1.000), and 31st in K/9 (9.3).
