Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on April 28 at 6:40 PM ET.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .237 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Berti will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .308 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- In 16 of 25 games this year (64.0%), Berti has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 25 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Berti has driven in a run in six games this season (24.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.35 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
- The Cubs are sending Stroman (2-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 16th in WHIP (1.000), and 31st in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.