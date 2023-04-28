Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on April 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is hitting .237 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Berti will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .308 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • In 16 of 25 games this year (64.0%), Berti has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 25 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Berti has driven in a run in six games this season (24.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 3.35 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
  • The Cubs are sending Stroman (2-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 31-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 16th in WHIP (1.000), and 31st in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
