Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on April 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .237 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Berti will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .308 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

In 16 of 25 games this year (64.0%), Berti has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 25 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Berti has driven in a run in six games this season (24.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings