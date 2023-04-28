Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler (.452 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is hitting .241 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- In 54.2% of his 24 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Soler has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 16th in WHIP (1.000), and 31st in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
