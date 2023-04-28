The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler (.452 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

LoanDepot park

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is hitting .241 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

In 54.2% of his 24 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).

Soler has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

