The injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) ahead of their NBA playoffs opening round game 6 with the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) currently has three players. The playoff matchup begins at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, April 28 from Crypto.com Arena.

On Wednesday when these squads last met, the Grizzlies took down the Lakers 116-99. Desmond Bane led the way with a team-leading 33 points in the victory for the Grizzlies, while Anthony Davis scored 31 points in the loss for the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Schroder PG Questionable Achilles 12.6 2.5 4.5 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Luke Kennard SG Questionable Shoulder 9.3 2.7 1.5 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Lakers Season Insights

The 117.2 points per game the Lakers put up are only 4.2 more points than the Grizzlies allow (113).

Los Angeles is 34-16 when scoring more than 113 points.

In their last 10 games, the Lakers have been putting up 118.4 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 117.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Los Angeles knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) while shooting 34.6% from deep (24th in the NBA). It is making 1.7 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game while shooting 34.4%.

The Lakers' 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 19th in the NBA, and the 111.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 14th in the league.

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies put up just 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

Memphis has put together a 34-7 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

The Grizzlies are averaging 113.7 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 3.2 fewer points than their average for the season (116.9).

Memphis connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Grizzlies score 112.3 points per 100 possessions (14th in league), while conceding 108.3 points per 100 possessions (second in NBA).

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -4.5 220

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.