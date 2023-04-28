The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.495), slugging percentage (.550) and total hits (34) this season.
  • Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
  • Arraez has gotten a hit in 18 of 22 games this year (81.8%), including 11 multi-hit games (50%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 22 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this season (31.8%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
9 (75%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (60%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.35).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
  • Stroman (2-2 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • This season, the 31-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 16th in WHIP (1.000), and 31st in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.