Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.495), slugging percentage (.550) and total hits (34) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Arraez has gotten a hit in 18 of 22 games this year (81.8%), including 11 multi-hit games (50%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 22 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season (31.8%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|9 (75%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (60%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.35).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
- Stroman (2-2 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 16th in WHIP (1.000), and 31st in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.