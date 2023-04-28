The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.495), slugging percentage (.550) and total hits (34) this season.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Arraez has gotten a hit in 18 of 22 games this year (81.8%), including 11 multi-hit games (50%).

He has hit a home run in one of 22 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season (31.8%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 9 (75%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (60%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30%)

