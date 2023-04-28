Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (14-10) and the Miami Marlins (13-13) at LoanDepot park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Cubs taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on April 28.

The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (2-1) for the Marlins and Marcus Stroman (2-2) for the Cubs.

Marlins vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Marlins have won four of the six games they've played as favorites this season.

Miami has entered nine games this season favored by -110 or more and is 5-4 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 85 (3.3 per game).

The Marlins have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule