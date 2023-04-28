Marlins vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (14-10) and the Miami Marlins (13-13) at LoanDepot park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Cubs taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on April 28.
The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (2-1) for the Marlins and Marcus Stroman (2-2) for the Cubs.
Marlins vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Marlins vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 4, Marlins 3.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Marlins have won four of the six games they've played as favorites this season.
- Miami has entered nine games this season favored by -110 or more and is 5-4 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
- Miami has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 85 (3.3 per game).
- The Marlins have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 23
|@ Guardians
|L 7-4
|Jesús Luzardo vs Logan Allen
|April 24
|@ Braves
|L 11-0
|Edward Cabrera vs Spencer Strider
|April 25
|@ Braves
|L 7-4
|Bryan Hoeing vs Charlie Morton
|April 26
|@ Braves
|L 6-4
|Sandy Alcantara vs Bryce Elder
|April 27
|@ Braves
|W 5-4
|Braxton Garrett vs Kyle Wright
|April 28
|Cubs
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Marcus Stroman
|April 29
|Cubs
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Caleb Kilian
|April 30
|Cubs
|-
|Bryan Hoeing vs Justin Steele
|May 2
|Braves
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Kyle Wright
|May 3
|Braves
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Max Fried
|May 4
|Braves
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Spencer Strider
