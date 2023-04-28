The Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins will send Marcus Stroman and Jesus Luzardo, respectively, out for the start when the two squads face off on Friday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.

The Cubs are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Marlins (+100). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Cubs Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSFL
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: LoanDepot park
Cubs -120 +100 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

  • In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-4.
  • When it comes to the total, the Marlins and their foes are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 contests.
  • The last 10 Marlins games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
    • The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Miami's past five contests has been 8.1, a span in which the Marlins and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

  • The Marlins have come away with seven wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Miami is 6-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Miami and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of its 25 opportunities.
  • The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
7-6 6-7 5-8 8-5 10-11 3-2

