Jorge Soler and Patrick Wisdom will be among the star attractions when the Miami Marlins face the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 20th in MLB play with 26 total home runs.

Miami's .384 slugging percentage is 19th in baseball.

The Marlins' .244 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

Miami scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (85 total, 3.3 per game).

The Marlins are 25th in MLB with a .301 on-base percentage.

The Marlins' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 21st in MLB.

Miami's pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami has a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.296).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesus Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Luzardo has two quality starts this season.

Luzardo has three starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/23/2023 Guardians L 7-4 Away Jesús Luzardo Logan Allen 4/24/2023 Braves L 11-0 Away Edward Cabrera Spencer Strider 4/25/2023 Braves L 7-4 Away Bryan Hoeing Charlie Morton 4/26/2023 Braves L 6-4 Away Sandy Alcantara Bryce Elder 4/27/2023 Braves W 5-4 Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Wright 4/28/2023 Cubs - Home Jesús Luzardo Marcus Stroman 4/29/2023 Cubs - Home Edward Cabrera Caleb Kilian 4/30/2023 Cubs - Home Bryan Hoeing Justin Steele 5/2/2023 Braves - Home Sandy Alcantara Kyle Wright 5/3/2023 Braves - Home Braxton Garrett Max Fried 5/4/2023 Braves - Home Jesús Luzardo Spencer Strider

