How to Watch the Marlins vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jorge Soler and Patrick Wisdom will be among the star attractions when the Miami Marlins face the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 20th in MLB play with 26 total home runs.
- Miami's .384 slugging percentage is 19th in baseball.
- The Marlins' .244 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- Miami scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (85 total, 3.3 per game).
- The Marlins are 25th in MLB with a .301 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 21st in MLB.
- Miami's pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Miami has a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.296).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jesus Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Luzardo has two quality starts this season.
- Luzardo has three starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/23/2023
|Guardians
|L 7-4
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Logan Allen
|4/24/2023
|Braves
|L 11-0
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Spencer Strider
|4/25/2023
|Braves
|L 7-4
|Away
|Bryan Hoeing
|Charlie Morton
|4/26/2023
|Braves
|L 6-4
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Bryce Elder
|4/27/2023
|Braves
|W 5-4
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Kyle Wright
|4/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Marcus Stroman
|4/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Caleb Kilian
|4/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Justin Steele
|5/2/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Kyle Wright
|5/3/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Max Fried
|5/4/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Spencer Strider
