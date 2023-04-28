Luis Arraez will lead the charge for the Miami Marlins (13-13) on Friday, April 28, when they battle Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (14-10) at LoanDepot park at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs -110 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run over/under has been set in the game.

Marlins vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Jesus Luzardo - MIA (2-1, 3.62 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (2-2, 2.17 ERA)

Marlins vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won four out of the six games in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Marlins have a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of their games).

Miami has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Marlins were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Cubs have been victorious in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 24th 4th

