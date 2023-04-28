Player props can be found for Luis Arraez and Nico Hoerner, among others, when the Miami Marlins host the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jesús Luzardo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Luzardo Stats

Jesus Luzardo (2-1) will take the mound for the Marlins, his sixth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.

Luzardo has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 25-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.62), 67th in WHIP (1.390), and 17th in K/9 (10.5).

Luzardo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Apr. 23 4.1 8 4 4 6 1 vs. Giants Apr. 17 4.1 6 3 3 6 2 at Phillies Apr. 11 6.0 8 3 3 5 1 vs. Twins Apr. 5 7.0 5 1 1 10 1 vs. Mets Mar. 31 5.2 2 0 0 5 4

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has five doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 walks and nine RBI (34 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .425/.495/.550 so far this year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Apr. 22 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Guardians Apr. 22 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0 vs. Giants Apr. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 20 hits with eight doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI.

He has a slash line of .241/.337/.518 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Apr. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Braves Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Braves Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Braves Apr. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Apr. 23 3-for-3 1 0 0 4

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has put up 36 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks. He has driven in 15 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .336/.377/.458 so far this year.

Hoerner has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a triple, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Apr. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Padres Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 3 3 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 22 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0

Patrick Wisdom Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Wisdom Stats

Patrick Wisdom has four doubles, a triple, nine home runs, eight walks and 18 RBI (20 total hits).

He has a slash line of .241/.315/.639 on the season.

Wisdom Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres Apr. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Padres Apr. 25 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 21 2-for-5 2 1 3 6

