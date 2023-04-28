Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Cubs on April 28, 2023
Player props can be found for Luis Arraez and Nico Hoerner, among others, when the Miami Marlins host the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Jesús Luzardo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Luzardo Stats
- Jesus Luzardo (2-1) will take the mound for the Marlins, his sixth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.
- Luzardo has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 25-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.62), 67th in WHIP (1.390), and 17th in K/9 (10.5).
Luzardo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|Apr. 23
|4.1
|8
|4
|4
|6
|1
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 17
|4.1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|2
|at Phillies
|Apr. 11
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Twins
|Apr. 5
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|10
|1
|vs. Mets
|Mar. 31
|5.2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|4
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has five doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 walks and nine RBI (34 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .425/.495/.550 so far this year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Apr. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Apr. 22
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Guardians
|Apr. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 19
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 20 hits with eight doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .241/.337/.518 so far this year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Braves
|Apr. 27
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Braves
|Apr. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Apr. 23
|3-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|4
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has put up 36 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks. He has driven in 15 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .336/.377/.458 so far this year.
- Hoerner has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a triple, a home run, a walk and six RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 23
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 22
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
Patrick Wisdom Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Wisdom Stats
- Patrick Wisdom has four doubles, a triple, nine home runs, eight walks and 18 RBI (20 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .241/.315/.639 on the season.
Wisdom Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 25
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 21
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
