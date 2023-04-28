The Miami Marlins (13-13) and Chicago Cubs (14-10) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Marlins are coming off a series defeat to the Braves, and the Cubs a series win over the Padres.

The Marlins will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (2-1, 3.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Marcus Stroman (2-2, 2.17 ERA).

Marlins vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (2-1, 3.62 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (2-2, 2.17 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (2-1) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 25-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 3.62 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .271.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Luzardo has made three starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.17, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opposing batters have a .175 batting average against him.

Stroman enters this outing with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Stroman will aim to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

This season, the 31-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 16th in WHIP (1.000), and 31st in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.

