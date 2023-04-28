Matthew Tkachuk will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins face off in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, April 28, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Tkachuk's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -135)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Tkachuk has averaged 20:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +29.

In 34 of 79 games this season, Tkachuk has scored a goal, with seven of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Tkachuk has a point in 60 games this year (out of 79), including multiple points 37 times.

In 48 of 79 games this year, Tkachuk has registered an assist, and in 19 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Tkachuk goes over his points over/under is 38.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 57.4%.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have allowed 174 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's +127 goal differential leads in the league.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 79 Games 11 109 Points 15 40 Goals 5 69 Assists 10

