Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Marcus Stroman) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Braves.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .178 with a home run and four walks.
- Fortes has picked up a hit in seven games this season (41.2%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Fortes has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three games this season (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Cubs have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
- The Cubs are sending Stroman (2-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old's 2.17 ERA ranks 11th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
