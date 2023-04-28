After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Marcus Stroman) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Braves.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is hitting .178 with a home run and four walks.
  • Fortes has picked up a hit in seven games this season (41.2%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three games this season (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
  • The Cubs are sending Stroman (2-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 31-year-old's 2.17 ERA ranks 11th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
