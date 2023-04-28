After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Marcus Stroman) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Braves.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .178 with a home run and four walks.

Fortes has picked up a hit in seven games this season (41.2%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Fortes has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three games this season (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings