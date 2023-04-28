Friday's playoff slate includes the Boston Bruins visiting the Florida Panthers for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Bruins are ahead in the series 3-2.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can tune in to TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Panthers look to defeat the Bruins.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Panthers vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/26/2023 Bruins Panthers 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 4/23/2023 Panthers Bruins 6-2 BOS 4/21/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-2 BOS 4/19/2023 Bruins Panthers 6-3 FLA 4/17/2023 Bruins Panthers 3-1 BOS

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers give up 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in NHL action, allowing 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Bruins have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players