The Boston Bruins visit the Florida Panthers Friday in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Bruins hold a 3-2 edge in the series. The Bruins are the favorite, with -175 moneyline odds, in this decisive game against the Panthers, who have +150 moneyline odds.

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-175) Panthers (+150) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season Florida has won two of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of victory for the Panthers.

Panthers vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 288 (6th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has hit the over just once in its past 10 contests.

During their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.

The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.

Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

