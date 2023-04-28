Panthers vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
The Boston Bruins visit the Florida Panthers Friday in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Bruins hold a 3-2 edge in the series. The Bruins are the favorite, with -175 moneyline odds, in this decisive game against the Panthers, who have +150 moneyline odds.
Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-175)
|Panthers (+150)
|-
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- This season Florida has won two of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of victory for the Panthers.
Panthers vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|301 (2nd)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|174 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|62 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has hit the over just once in its past 10 contests.
- During their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.
- The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.
- Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
