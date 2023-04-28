David Pastrnak and Matthew Tkachuk are among the players with prop bets available when the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers meet at BB&T Center on Friday (opening faceoff at 7:30 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

Tkachuk has totaled 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games for Florida, good for 109 points.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Apr. 26 1 1 2 2 vs. Bruins Apr. 23 1 1 2 6 vs. Bruins Apr. 21 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Apr. 19 0 2 2 2 at Bruins Apr. 17 1 0 1 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has helped lead the offense for Florida this season with 23 goals and 55 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Apr. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Bruins Apr. 23 0 0 0 7 vs. Bruins Apr. 21 0 1 1 3 at Bruins Apr. 19 0 1 1 1 at Bruins Apr. 17 0 0 0 0

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222)

Carter Verhaeghe's 42 goals and 31 assists add up to 73 points this season.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Apr. 26 0 3 3 3 vs. Bruins Apr. 23 0 1 1 2 vs. Bruins Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 at Bruins Apr. 19 1 0 1 2 at Bruins Apr. 17 0 0 0 2

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has scored 112 points in 82 games (61 goals and 51 assists).

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Apr. 26 0 0 0 4 at Panthers Apr. 23 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Apr. 21 1 0 1 7 vs. Panthers Apr. 19 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Apr. 17 1 0 1 2

Put your picks to the test and bet on Bruins vs. Panthers player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)

Brad Marchand has 21 goals and 46 assists to total 67 points (0.9 per game).

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Apr. 26 1 1 2 5 at Panthers Apr. 23 1 0 1 3 at Panthers Apr. 21 0 1 1 4 vs. Panthers Apr. 19 1 0 1 4 vs. Panthers Apr. 17 1 0 1 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.