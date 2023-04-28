Sam Bennett Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Bruins - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers are facing the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Bennett's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Sam Bennett vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)
Bennett Season Stats Insights
- Bennett has averaged 17:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).
- In Bennett's 63 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- In 29 of 63 games this year, Bennett has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.
- Bennett has an assist in 17 of 63 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.
- Bennett's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.8%.
Bennett Stats vs. the Bruins
- The Bruins have given up 174 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the league.
- The team's +127 goal differential leads in the league.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|63
|Games
|11
|40
|Points
|7
|16
|Goals
|5
|24
|Assists
|2
