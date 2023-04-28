Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers are facing the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Bennett's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Sam Bennett vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Bennett Season Stats Insights

  • Bennett has averaged 17:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).
  • In Bennett's 63 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them and netted multiple goals in two.
  • In 29 of 63 games this year, Bennett has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.
  • Bennett has an assist in 17 of 63 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.
  • Bennett's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.
  • The implied probability of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.8%.

Bennett Stats vs. the Bruins

  • The Bruins have given up 174 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the league.
  • The team's +127 goal differential leads in the league.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston
63 Games 11
40 Points 7
16 Goals 5
24 Assists 2

