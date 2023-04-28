Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers are facing the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Bennett's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Sam Bennett vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Bennett Season Stats Insights

Bennett has averaged 17:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

In Bennett's 63 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 29 of 63 games this year, Bennett has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Bennett has an assist in 17 of 63 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Bennett's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.8%.

Bennett Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 174 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the league.

The team's +127 goal differential leads in the league.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 63 Games 11 40 Points 7 16 Goals 5 24 Assists 2

