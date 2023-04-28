Sam Reinhart will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins face off in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, April 28, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Reinhart's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Sam Reinhart vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart's plus-minus this season, in 19:46 per game on the ice, is -11.

In Reinhart's 82 games played this season he's scored in 29 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Reinhart has a point in 48 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 19 of them.

Reinhart has an assist in 31 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Reinhart's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 56.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 38.5% chance of Reinhart having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the league by allowing 174 total goals (2.1 per game).

The team's goal differential (+127) is the best in the league.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Boston 82 Games 12 67 Points 11 31 Goals 6 36 Assists 5

