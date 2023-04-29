Bryan De La Cruz -- batting .250 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs, with Caleb Kilian on the mound, on April 29 at 4:05 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a five-strikeout showing in his last game against the Braves.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Cubs Starter: Caleb Kilian

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .277 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 100th in the league in slugging.

De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 13 of 23 games this year (56.5%), including six multi-hit games (26.1%).

He has gone deep in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (21.7%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run seven times this season (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

