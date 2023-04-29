Bryan De La Cruz -- batting .250 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs, with Caleb Kilian on the mound, on April 29 at 4:05 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a five-strikeout showing in his last game against the Braves.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Cubs Starter: Caleb Kilian
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz is hitting .277 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 100th in the league in slugging.
  • De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 13 of 23 games this year (56.5%), including six multi-hit games (26.1%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year (21.7%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this season (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 3.35 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 23 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Kilian gets the call to start for the Cubs, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
