Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- batting .250 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs, with Caleb Kilian on the mound, on April 29 at 4:05 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after a five-strikeout showing in his last game against the Braves.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Caleb Kilian
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .277 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 100th in the league in slugging.
- De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 13 of 23 games this year (56.5%), including six multi-hit games (26.1%).
- He has gone deep in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year (21.7%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this season (30.4%), including one multi-run game.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.35 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 23 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Kilian gets the call to start for the Cubs, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
