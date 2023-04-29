Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Caleb Kilian) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cubs Starter: Caleb Kilian
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .122 with three doubles and four walks.
- In five of 13 games this year, Stallings got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Stallings has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in three of 13 games so far this year.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).
- The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Kilian will start for the Cubs, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
