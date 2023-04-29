After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Caleb Kilian) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Caleb Kilian

Caleb Kilian TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .122 with three doubles and four walks.

In five of 13 games this year, Stallings got a hit, but only one each time.

In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Stallings has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in three of 13 games so far this year.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings