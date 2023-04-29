After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Caleb Kilian) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Cubs Starter: Caleb Kilian
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is hitting .122 with three doubles and four walks.
  • In five of 13 games this year, Stallings got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Stallings has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in three of 13 games so far this year.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).
  • The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Kilian will start for the Cubs, his first this season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
