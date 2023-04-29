After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Caleb Kilian) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Caleb Kilian

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .232 with a double, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

Chisholm enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .300 with two homers.

In 69.2% of his 26 games this season, Chisholm has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 19.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this season, Chisholm has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run nine times this year (34.6%), including one multi-run game.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings