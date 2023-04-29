After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Caleb Kilian) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Caleb Kilian
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm is batting .232 with a double, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
  • Chisholm enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .300 with two homers.
  • In 69.2% of his 26 games this season, Chisholm has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • In 19.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In nine games this season, Chisholm has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run nine times this year (34.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Kilian takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Cubs.
  • The 25-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.