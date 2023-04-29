Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Caleb Kilian) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Caleb Kilian
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .232 with a double, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- Chisholm enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .300 with two homers.
- In 69.2% of his 26 games this season, Chisholm has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 19.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this season, Chisholm has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this year (34.6%), including one multi-run game.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Kilian takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- The 25-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
