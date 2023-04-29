On Saturday, Jean Segura (batting .281 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Caleb Kilian. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Cubs Starter: Caleb Kilian
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is batting .217 with two doubles and three walks.
  • Segura has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 24 games this year.
  • Segura has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (29.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).
  • The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Kilian will start for the Cubs, his first of the season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
