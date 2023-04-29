On Saturday, Jean Segura (batting .281 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Caleb Kilian. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Caleb Kilian

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .217 with two doubles and three walks.

Segura has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 24 games this year.

Segura has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in seven games this year (29.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

