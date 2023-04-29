Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jean Segura (batting .281 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Caleb Kilian. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cubs Starter: Caleb Kilian
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .217 with two doubles and three walks.
- Segura has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 24 games this year.
- Segura has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in seven games this year (29.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).
- The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Kilian will start for the Cubs, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
