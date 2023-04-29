Jorge Soler and his .390 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs and Caleb Kilian on April 29 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Cubs Starter: Caleb Kilian
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

  • Soler has eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .241.
  • He ranks 110th in batting average, 86th in on base percentage, and 37th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Soler has picked up a hit in 14 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • Looking at the 25 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (16.0%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In six games this season (24.0%), Soler has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Kilian starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
  • The 25-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
