Jorge Soler and his .390 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs and Caleb Kilian on April 29 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Caleb Kilian

Caleb Kilian TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .241.

He ranks 110th in batting average, 86th in on base percentage, and 37th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Soler has picked up a hit in 14 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

Looking at the 25 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (16.0%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this season (24.0%), Soler has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings