Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Jorge Soler and his .390 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs and Caleb Kilian on April 29 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Caleb Kilian
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .241.
- He ranks 110th in batting average, 86th in on base percentage, and 37th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 14 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- Looking at the 25 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (16.0%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this season (24.0%), Soler has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Kilian starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
- The 25-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.