On Saturday, Luis Arraez (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Caleb Kilian. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Cubs Starter: Caleb Kilian

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with 35 hits and an OBP of .505, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .549.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

In 82.6% of his 23 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has homered in only one game this season.

Arraez has driven in a run in seven games this season (30.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (60.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

