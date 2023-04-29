Marlins vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 29
Saturday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (14-11) against the Miami Marlins (14-13) at LoanDepot park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on April 29.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (1-2) to the mound, while Caleb Kilian will get the nod for the Cubs.
Marlins vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Marlins vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Marlins 5.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Marlins Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored just once and won that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
- The Marlins have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won four of those games.
- Miami has a record of 3-2 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
- Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 88 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
- The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 24
|@ Braves
|L 11-0
|Edward Cabrera vs Spencer Strider
|April 25
|@ Braves
|L 7-4
|Bryan Hoeing vs Charlie Morton
|April 26
|@ Braves
|L 6-4
|Sandy Alcantara vs Bryce Elder
|April 27
|@ Braves
|W 5-4
|Braxton Garrett vs Kyle Wright
|April 28
|Cubs
|W 3-2
|Jesús Luzardo vs Marcus Stroman
|April 29
|Cubs
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Caleb Kilian
|April 30
|Cubs
|-
|Bryan Hoeing vs Justin Steele
|May 2
|Braves
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Kyle Wright
|May 3
|Braves
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Max Fried
|May 4
|Braves
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Spencer Strider
|May 5
|@ Cubs
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Justin Steele
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.