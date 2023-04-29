Saturday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (14-11) against the Miami Marlins (14-13) at LoanDepot park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on April 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (1-2) to the mound, while Caleb Kilian will get the nod for the Cubs.

Marlins vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: FOX

Marlins vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored just once and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won four of those games.

Miami has a record of 3-2 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 88 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.

The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).

Marlins Schedule