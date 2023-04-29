Marlins vs. Cubs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Caleb Kilian takes the mound for the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at LoanDepot park against Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
The favored Marlins have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +105. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 9 runs.
Marlins vs. Cubs Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-130
|+105
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored just once and won that contest.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have been favored on the moneyline six total times this season. They've gone 4-2 in those games.
- Miami has gone 3-2 (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Marlins have an implied win probability of 56.5%.
- Miami has played in 26 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-13-2).
- The Marlins have not had a spread set for an outing this season.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-6
|6-7
|5-8
|9-5
|11-11
|3-2
