Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm will take the field when the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins meet on Saturday at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are 21st in MLB play with 26 total home runs.

Miami is 19th in baseball, slugging .380.

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).

Miami is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.3 runs per game (88 total).

The Marlins are 24th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Marlins strike out 9.0 times per game, the No. 20 average in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.

Miami has the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.297).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Edward Cabrera (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.

Cabrera has one quality start under his belt this year.

Cabrera heads into this matchup with two outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/24/2023 Braves L 11-0 Away Edward Cabrera Spencer Strider 4/25/2023 Braves L 7-4 Away Bryan Hoeing Charlie Morton 4/26/2023 Braves L 6-4 Away Sandy Alcantara Bryce Elder 4/27/2023 Braves W 5-4 Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Wright 4/28/2023 Cubs W 3-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Marcus Stroman 4/29/2023 Cubs - Home Edward Cabrera Caleb Kilian 4/30/2023 Cubs - Home Bryan Hoeing Justin Steele 5/2/2023 Braves - Home Sandy Alcantara Kyle Wright 5/3/2023 Braves - Home Braxton Garrett Max Fried 5/4/2023 Braves - Home Jesús Luzardo Spencer Strider 5/5/2023 Cubs - Away Edward Cabrera Justin Steele

